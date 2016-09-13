Third adjournment for triple stabbing sentencing

Sentencing for the man found guilty of stabbing three people, including a Bexhill man, has been adjourned for a third time.

Keiran Keyte, of Michelson Close, St Leonards, was due to be sentenced yesterday (Monday, September 12) after being convicted on three counts of attempted murder at Lewes Crown Court on May 17.

The 34-year-old is now scheduled to appear at the same court on October 10.

The original sentencing was due on June 14, at the same court, before being pushed back to June 21.

Keyte’s sentencing was adjourned for a second time for further information to be obtained with regards to the defendant’s mental health and pencilled in for Monday.

Keyte was found guilty of the attempted murder of three people, all known to him, in Church Road, St Leonards, on December 7.

Two St Leonards men were rushed to hospital and, believing there was a third victim missing, police launched a man hunt before the Bexhill man was found.

