Twelve police staff investigated over stalking murder

Twelve Sussex Police staff are being investigated over the tragic murder of a 19-year-old woman.

They are the subjects of an inquiry by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) into the death of Shana Grice from Brighton, who was killed by her ex-boyfriend Michael Lane on August 25.

Michael Lane was found guilty of murdering Shana Grice in Mile Oak. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The 27-year-old Portslade man was found guilty of her murder on March 22 at Lewes Crown Court and was later given a life sentence.

The jury heard how Miss Grice first contacted police in February 2016 to report that she was being stalked by Lane.

But she was later fined for ‘wasting police time’ after failing to disclose she was in an ‘on-off relationship’ with Lane. Click here for more information.

Six recommendations were put forward by the IPCC about how Sussex Police officers are trained in recognising cases involving stalking and harassment, and how to best safeguard victims.

The scene of Shana Grice's murder. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

They also focus on improvements to data storage and retrieval, better use of existing systems to ensure relevant information is accurately logged, considered and reviewed.

Associate Commissioner at the IPCC Tom Milsom made the recommendations. He said: “I am encouraged by Sussex Police’s positive response to the recommendations I have made as part of our ongoing investigation. Stalking and harassment are serious offences and in certain situations, such as those involving Shana, can have tragic consequences.

“I am also pleased to see the work Sussex Police has been doing this week, in association with Suzy Lamplugh Trust as part of National Stalking Awareness Week to encourage those who believe they have been the victims of this behaviour to come forward and report it.”

Detective Superintendent Jason Tingley from Sussex Police said: “We are committed to improving our response to these cases and the IPCC recommendations form part of our ongoing work.

“Since making a referral to the IPCC about how we dealt with incidents involving Shana leading up to her murder, we have provided additional training and feel we are much improved now – as a police service and as a society – at recognising stalking and its impact and our response to it.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.