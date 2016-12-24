Two women arrested after vehicles damaged in St Leonards

Two women have been arrested in connection with a spate of vehicle damage in St Leonards, police have said.

A number of wing mirrors were damaged in Western Road in the early hours of Wednesday (21 December), according to police.

Anyone who saw or heard what happened is asked to report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting serial 123 of 21/12.

Police said a 20-year-old woman from St Leonards, arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, has been bailed until January 18 pending further enquiries.

A 23-year-old woman from St Leonards, arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, has been bailed until January 18 pending further enquiries.