Crowds turn out to enjoy four wheeled wonders as motor show makes debut

Bexhill’s new motoring event made an impressive debut on Sunday as people packed the seafront to enjoy a day of four wheeled wonders.

The free show embraced everything from working vintage steam engines to sleek Jaguar E-Types and also included a traditional family fun fair.

Brainchild of Bexhill 100 Motoring Club member Lee Dunn, the show has taken just more than two years of planning and fundraising.

Lee said: “The idea originally came about after hearing local people telling me about the old Festival of Motoring show, that used to be held along Bexhill’s Edwardian East Parade seafront many years ago. It used to attract up to around 80,000 people and was deemed the Goodwood festival of its day. I thought I could organise a simpler show that would become an annual celebration of Britain’s first automobile racing in 1902.”

The event was supported by Rother District Council, Bexhill 100 Club and Sussex 4x4 Response There was a charity collection on the day in aid of the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance.

The John Surtees Best in Show Cup went to Peter O’Donghue for his VW Camper conversion.

Lee Dunn said: “I was blown away by it. We had around 200 mixed vehicles and traders were doing great business. The public turned out in their thousands. I Would like to Thank everyone who came and displayed their cars, bikes and other amazing exhibits. The 1066 RC Racing and the traditional fun fair all worked very hard to entertain the public.

Plans for next year’s show are already underway.”

