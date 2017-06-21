Cycle challenge to raise funds for Bexhill Lions Club Charity Trust

A new member of Bexhill Lions Club is taking a 180 mile cycling challenge to raise funds for the club’s Charity Trust Fund.

Lion Steve Allen will be taking the 180 mile Coast to Coast (C2C) Cycle route from St Bees, Whitehaven on the west coast of Cumbria across the Pennines and the Lake District finishing at Robin Hood Bay in the east.

Steve’s plans to complete the challenge between June 24-26. The route is said to be the most popular long distance cycle route, designed for a range of abilities but includes some hard climbs, the highest being 2,000 ft.

Steve says he’s not a professional cyclist and though it will be a challenge it’s one he’s looking forward to. “I will have company as I will be cycling with two friends, who are each raising money for their own charity,” he said.

“I have lived all my life in the Bexhill area and I wanted to give something back to the town. I became more aware of the Lions after a chance meeting with my neighbour and I was invited to some of the meetings as a guest. It was here I could see first hand the tremendous work the Lions do in the community. I could see my fundraising efforts could really change someone’s life for the better, and that was just the cause I was looking for. I feel very proud to support this work.”

Steve is raising funds for the Bexhill Lions Charity Trust Fund, which supports local charities, organisations and individuals. To donate visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/steve-allen-1

For more information on Bexhill Lions visit: www.bexhill-lions.org email bexhill.lions@gmail.com