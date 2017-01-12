Cyclist injured and woman trapped in two Bexhill crashes

A cyclist was injured and a woman was trapped in her car after two separate crashes at around the same time yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, January 11).

Emergency services were called to Hastings Road, near Ravenside retail park, at around 1.45pm following a collision between a van and a cyclist.

The cyclist, believed to be a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital – the van driver was not hurt.

Emergency services were also called to a two-car crash in Cooden Drive at about 1.45pm.

One of the passengers was mechanically trapped and was freed by firefighters with the road closed for recovery work.

There were no serious injuries reported and the road reopened just after 3pm.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.