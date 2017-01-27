Dame Kelly Holmes opens the new MRI Suite at Spire Sussex Hospital

Double Olympic champion, Dame Kelly Holmes visited St Leonards yesterday (Thursday, January 26), to open a new facility at Spire Sussex Hospital.

She was invited by the hospital to cut the ribbon, officially opening the new MRI suite.

Dame Kelly is pictured with Linda Dineen, Hospital Director.

