Dead badger not cleaned up in Bexhill

A Bexhill woman is annoyed with the council for not dealing with a dead badger that blocked a disabled bay for five days.

Geraldine Jenkins found the presumed roadkill underneath her car on Amherst Road on Saturday (August 27) and reported it to Rother District Council.

She thought the council would sort it out but after five days the badger was still there, apparently attracting flies and creating a ‘health hazard’.

The dead animal was removed this afternoon (Wednesday) but the mess left behind was not cleaned up.

“It’s not nice as it stinks and you can imagine in this weather it’s full of flies,” she said.

“Everyone can see it as everyone stops to check it out – it’s quite unpleasant.

“The council should be a bit quicker, and when you phone up they are not really interested.”

Rother has been contacted for comment.

