Developer plans to sell off part of Gullivers site

A developer which sought to redevelop Gullivers Bowls Club and build sheltered housing on the site, has announced its plans to sell off part of the land.

Rother District Council had previously granted permission for the development of the site in Knole Road.

Artists impression for plan for Gullivers Bowling Green, Bexhill SUS-160519-112003001

However last month top judges at the Court of Appeal overturned the decision.

The judgement drew to a close years of legal wrangling between objectors and developers Churchill Retirement Living.

Now the company has announced its plans to sell around a third of the site.

The bowls club is listed as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) - meaning the community has a chance to buy the land.

A Rother District Council spokesman said: “When an owner intends to sell an ACV they are required by law under the Localism Act to give the council notice of that intention.

“The owner gave us notice by letter of their intention to sell the southern part of the site, amounting to around a third of the site, on August 25.

“The letter provides no other detail.

“Under the provisions of the Localism Act we posted a notice on the site on August 26 and also wrote to the Cantelupe Community Association, a local charity.

“If no community interest is registered within six weeks of the notice being posted, the owner has an 18-month protected period, including the six weeks, to proceed with the sale.

“If an interest is registered by a community interest group (CIG), there is a six-month moratorium on any sale in which the CIG is to be treated as a potential bidder and given the opportunity to negotiate a price and raise funds.

“That status doesn’t oblige the owner to sell to the CIG and the council has no role in any discussions.”

* Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.