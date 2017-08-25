Developers behind Bexhill hotel plans have appeal dismissed

Developers behind controversial plans to build a large hotel in a residential area have had their appeal against the council’s decision to reject the proposal dismissed.

Last November, Rother District Council refused planning permission for the 74-bedroom hotel to be built in Egerton Road.

The authority’s planning committee decided the proposed five-storey building would be an over-development which would have aggravated parking problems.

More than 100 residents and business owners objected to the proposal ahead of Rother’s decision to refuse planning permission.

But in May it was announced developers would appeal.

However the Planning Inspectorate last week dismissed the appeal, saying the proposed hotel building would be a ‘harmfully obtrusive and uncharacteristic element’ in the conservation area.

A report from the inspectorate said: “The existing dwellings on the appeal site make a positive contribution to the character and appearance of the conservation area, and their replacement with the proposed development would not make a positive contribution to that character and appearance. No parking spaces have been provided in the proposed development.

“Notwithstanding rail links to the town, it is likely a significant number of guests would arrive by car, giving rise to significant additional traffic movements and parking demand, above those generated by staff. Some harm in terms of parking and traffic congestion and a concomitant increased risk to pedestrian safety are likely to occur.”

Sara Stokes, from Egerton Road Hotel Action Group, said: “The dismissal of the appeal was welcome news to those affected. We’re very pleased common sense has prevailed over proposals that were unsuitable for the location.”

The developers’ plans were backed by Bexhill Chamber of Commerce, 1066 Country Marketing and the De La Warr Pavilion.

