DIY project inspires young people and transforms community hub

A community venue in Bexhill has been given a new lease of life and opened up a “whole new world of opportunity” to young volunteers.

A staircase and landing area at The Pelham, Sidley, has been renovated by the Build Yourself project. The venue can now use the refurbished ballroom upstairs as a community space for hire. Ten volunteers carried out the work, which included repairs to floors and doors, plastering and wallpapering, between February 22 - March 31.

Build Yourself is a community project run by Fresh Visions, the charity hosted and supported by housing association AmicusHorizon. The project gives low waged and unemployed 18-24 year olds the opportunity to learn DIY skills.

Build Yourself volunteer Joseph Green, 23, says the course opened up a whole new world of opportunity, adding: “It’s given me a load of new practical skills to use.”

Fellow volunteer Ashley James, 23, said the course meant a lot to him. “It gave me a sense and a purpose in life. “If it wasn’t for the course I would have been lost.”

A celebration was held at The Pelham on Friday, March 31 where the group were presented with toolkits and vouchers in front of family and friends.

Ollie Jeffs, Operations and Development Manager at The Pelham, says the Pelham has been transformed. “We’re extremely happy with the work – it’s definitely the most beautiful the building has looked since we’ve owned it. “It’s great that its been a space where young, local people can learn new skills.” Visit:www.amicushorizon.org.uk