DIY SOS VIDEO: Nick Knowles determined to ‘make a mum a mum again’

The transformation of a disabled mum’s home is now well underway.

More than 50 tradespeople joined presenter Nick Knowles and his DIY SOS team to begin the Big Build in Yapton, near Bognor Regis, on Tuesday.

Amanda and Vic Worne won't return to their house until the Big Build for the hit show is completed next week

Watch a video of a hectic first day by clicking play above.

In just nine days, disabled Amanda Worne’s cramped family home will be unrecognisable – with the ‘big reveal’ for the BBC One show taking place on Thursday next week.

“It’s like I’m living a dream, it’s very overwhelming. To see all those people standing there who have given up their time to develop our house for us is really breath-taking,” Amanda, 46, said as she left the house with her husband, Vic, to allow the huge job to start.

Amanda broke her spine in a cycling accident in August 2015 and since then has been struggling in her home, which she shares with Vic and their four children.

Presenter Nick Knowles with Amanda and some of the volunteer tradespeople

A huge amount of local volunteers are taking part, including Gary Fisk, who runs GF Decorating in Felpham; brothers Callum and Aaron Millar, of Absolute Electrical and Arundel Plumbing respectively, and Alan Phillips, who runs Pinewood Structures, in Gamlingay in Cambridgeshire.

Presenter Nick Knowles was there with his DIY SOS team praised the volunteers who do six months of work in just over a week.

Nick said: “Everybody thinks the world’s a nasty place and everybody’s out to screw everybody over.

“In actual fact every community we go into we get an amazing turnout from people who want to help.”

He added: “Amanda said her kids have become carers for her but that’s only because of the set out of the house. Well we can change that and make a mum a mum again and that’s amazing.”

Fellow DIY SOS presenter Julian Perryman added: “Day one is the most hectic day because it’s all happening, everyone turns up and they’re all eager to get stuck in and they’ll gut that place in less than an hour.

He added: “We’ve been doing this for 18 years now, we’re like a family... We all love what we do so we just turn up and get it done.”

The show is expected to air on BBC One next year.

