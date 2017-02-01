Do fence me in! Guide Dog free to roam thanks to Bexhill Lions Club

A faithful Bexhill Guide Dog has been given the freedom to enjoy some playtime in his owner’s garden thanks to Bexhill Lions Club funding a security fence.

Bexhill Lions Club came to the rescue of local resident Dawn Penney, who is registered blind, and her six year old Guide Dog Wallace who had been housebound due to lack of secure fencing in their garden.

Homecall’s scheme manager Leah Norman says Wallace had been confused because guide dogs have work time and playtime. “Working time is when they are out and about together and playtime is usually when they are let out into the garden without their harness,” she said. “Dawn was taking Wallace to the park for a break, but he thought he was working.”

On hearing of Dawn and Wallace’s plight Bexhill Lions roared to the rescue stumping up around £1,500 for the fence courtesy of club’s Charitable Trust Fund. Bexhill Lions Club President Rick Hough says they were delighted to be of assistance. “This is a great example of what we do in our support of individuals and good causes in our community,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of Dawn and Wallace, Leah added: “They would like to say a massive thank you to Bexhill Lions for funding the fence which enables Wallace to play safely in the garden and socialize with people.

“This has made a huge difference. Dawn also feels much safer.”

