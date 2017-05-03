East Sussex heads to the polls on Thursday for county council elections

East Sussex heads to the polls tomorrow (Thursday, May 4) for elections to East Sussex County Council.

After a boundary commission review, the authority now has 50 seats and all are up for election.

These are split by area as follows: nine seats in Eastbourne, eight in Hastings, nine in Lewes, nine in Rother and 15 in Wealden.

A full list of candidates for every seat is available at www.eastsussex.gov.uk/elections

The current political make-up of the council (49 seats) is as follows:

- Conservative: 21

- Liberal Democrat: 10

- Labour: 7

- UKIP: 6

- Independent: 3

- Independent Democrat: 2

The votes in Hastings will be counted on Thursday night and results are expected to come in from around midnight.

In Eastbourne, Lewes, Wealden and Rother votes will be counted from 9am on Friday, with results expected from around lunchtime.

See the paper’s website for the results on Friday.