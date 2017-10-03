Eddie Izzard supports for Bexhill to have own town council

Comedian Eddie Izzard has thrown his weight behind campaigners’ calls for Bexhill to have its own town council.

The celebrity, who spent his formative years in Bexhill and Sidley, aired his views on the topic at the recent Labour Party conference in Brighton.

He also met with campaigners from Democracy4Bexhill (D4B) and the group’s vice-chairman Christine Bayliss.

Eddie said: “Other towns have a town council. We don’t, so let’s go out and get one. Let’s have democracy in Bexhill.”

Although no longer resident in the town Eddie retains a great affection for Bexhill, is a regular supporter of the town, is patron of Bexhill Museum and an honorary patron of the De La Warr Pavilion.

A video of him showing his support for a town council was filmed at the Labour Party conference by Christine.

She said: “When I learned that Eddie was attending the conference I took the opportunity to tell him about the D4B campaign in support of a town council and our attempts to get as many people as possible to take part in the current consultation.

“He immediately expressed his support and was keen to let me record the video of him endorsing a town council for Bexhill and encouraging people to support our campaign.”

D4B chairman Doug Oliver said: “It is so encouraging to have Eddie’s support.

He champions the town at every opportunity and when we have a town council I will be calling on it to find a way of recognising his many contributions to the town, the museum and the DLWP.”

Bexhill is the only part of the Rother district not to have either a parish nor town council.

A 4,000-strong petition from residents triggered the Community Governance Review.

Rother District Council’s six-week consultation started on September 1 and ends on Friday, October 13.

Residents can find out more information about the review by visiting the council’s website at www.rother.gov.uk/CommunityGovernanceReview.