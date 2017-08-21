Edinburgh success for local girl

Former Helenswood student Molly Hemsley is making a name for herself on the national theatre scene.

Molly 22, of Collier Road, Hastings, is currently performing at the Edinburgh Fringe, with international theatre group Romantika, after touring their production ‘What Lies Beneath’ in London, Paris and Birmingham.

Earlier this month Molly graduated from Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance with a First in European Theatre Arts.

Rose Bruford is rated as the fourth best drama school in the UK and was one of six drama schools in the country to have been awarded gold status under the government’s new Teaching Excellence Framework.

Last year Molly spent several months studying theatre arts in Prague as part of her degree.

Romantika’s play What Lies Beneath was written by the company and is about a man who finds himself alone in the mountains, tormented by grief following the death of a loved one. It explores men’s reluctance to express their emotions.

The play was well received at the Bunker and Place theatres in London before the group took it to arts festivals in Paris and Birmingham, where it also enjoyed success.

Molly now lives in London. When she was in Hastings she was a member of Hastings Stage Studio and performed at The Stables Theatre in Tom Stoppard’s Arcadia.

Molly said: “It has been an amazing experience and a lot incredibly hard work. I have learned so much at Rose Bruford and with Romantika.

“I love Hastings as a town and still come back whenever I can.”