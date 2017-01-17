Children raise hundreds for charity - then enjoy pie!

Children at St Mary Magdalene School, Bexhill, have raised hundreds of pounds for charity.

Instead of sending Christmas cards to their friends, the youngsters gave money to people in need all over the world.

Each class collected money for CAFOD (Catholic Agency for Overseas Development) to buy World Gifts for communities and families in developing countries.

Together they raised £736, which bought emergency water, chickens, beekeeping equipment, a school starter pack, literary classes and a medical outreach team for a community.

A thank-you message from CAFOD said: "CAFOD would like to thank the students, staff and parents for their generosity in raising £736 to help reduce poverty and bring about sustainable change in some of the poorest parts of the world.

"Thank you for your support and prayers.”

The children's thoughts turn to the 12th day of Christmas when they celebrated the Epiphany on January 6.

Pupils and staff learned how Epiphany is celebrated in France and had the opportunity to share a piece of French traditional 'Galette des Rois' - an Epiphany pie.

Each galette contained a ‘fève’ - a small charm - and the children who found it in their piece of pie became King or Queen for the day.

Celebrating the Epiphany the French way

