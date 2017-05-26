College’s awards for exam success

St Richard’s Catholic College has been nationally recognised for its exceptional 2016 performance by the Schools, Students and Teachers network (SSAT).

Educational Outcomes data analysis from SSAT has shown that the school is in the top 10 per cent of nonselective schools nationally for attainment and progress.

St Richard's Catholic College award SUS-170524-155510001

The SSAT Educational Outcomes awards were presented at a regional celebration event last Wednesday (May 17) which was held to draw attention to the work of high-achieving, improving and innovating schools and teachers.

Sue Williamson, chief executive of SSAT, said: “It is my great pleasure to commend St Richard’s Catholic College on their excellent 2016 performance, and to have the opportunity to highlight and share their great work at this SSAT Educational Outcomes celebration event.

“We know how hard teachers work to ensure the success of every child.

“SSAT Education Outcomes award recognises the professionalism, commitment and hard work of the leaders, teachers and students at St Richard’s Catholic College.

“A big thank you and well done to the pupils, staff and governors.”

The school received two awards – one for being in the top 10 per cent of schools nationally for student progress in the 2016 end of KS4 exams, and one for being in the top 10 per cent of non-selective schools nationally for student attainment in the 2016 end of KS4 exams.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.