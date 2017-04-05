Does your school have the ‘E Factor’?

Countryside campaigners are worried schools and colleges will miss out on the chance to win a new environmental award.

CPRE Sussex launched the award in January as part of its Sussex Countryside Awards Competition.

But, despite having received plenty of entries for the adult categories, there have been far fewer from schools and colleges.

Director Kia Trainor said: “We know there are so many exciting environmental projects and initiatives going on at schools and colleges all over the county.

“It would be a real shame if they missed out on this opportunity to have their efforts properly recognised in our Countryside Awards.”

CPRE Sussex wants to hear from any schools or colleges in the county which are involved in innovative and imaginative environmental projects.

The awards have been running since 2008 but this is the first time a category specifically for children has been included.

Kia added: “Children have a real affinity with the countryside and we are really keen to get more children involved in protecting the countryside and have been expanding our program with that in mind.

“Sussex is such a beautiful county and we are hoping that this competition will encourage more schools to get young people out in the fresh air and engaged in preserving the world around them.”

CPRE Sussex has intentionally imposed very few restrictions on the entry criteria to allow as much scope as possible for both existing and new projects across the county.

The competition is also quick and easy to enter online.

There are four adult categories: The Rural Enterprise Award for businesses; The Sussex Landscapes Award for enhancing the landscape or biodiversity; The Making Places Good Design Award for sustainable construction projects and the Peter Brandon Award for the most outstanding project shortlisted.

For more information or for details on how to enter your school, college, local business or organisation for the completion, visit www.cpresussex.org.uk/awards/about-our-awards/item/2779-about-the-2017-countryside-awards.

