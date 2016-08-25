GCSE results: Smiles all round at St Richard’s

There were plenty of smiles at St Richard’s Catholic College as pupils received their GCSE results today (Thursday, August 25).

Following on from last week’s success in the AS results, the year 11 cohort were equally successful in the quality of GCSE grades achieved which exceeded last year’s results.

St Richard's Catholic College students pick up their GCSE results SUS-160825-125632001

More than 82 per cent of students achieved five or more A* to C grades, including English and maths, and the school got an Attainment 8 score of 5.89 which equates to an average grade of B.

Principal Doreen Cronin congratulated the students who she said ‘will go on to make great successes of their lives’.

“The staff and I are really proud of all the pupils and their individual achievements,” she said.

“They are lovely young men and women who will go on to make great successes of their lives. We wish them well.

St Richard's Catholic College students pick up their GCSE results SUS-160825-125616001

“I would like to publicly thank all the staff for their hard work and determination in ensuring the best outcomes for all pupils and the parents/carers for their unwavering support.

“Congratulations to everyone and good luck for the future.”

Other headline results include, 87 per cent of pupils got five or more A*-C grades across all subject, the school achieved a progress 8 score of 0.52, and its Ebacc results were 55 per cent A*-C grades.

A St Richard’s spokesman added: “These results represent fantastic progress for the year group concerned who worked very hard, as well as participating enthusiastically in all areas of school life.

St Richard's Catholic College students pick up their GCSE results SUS-160825-125601001

“The pupils are now in a strong position to do really well in their level three qualifications.

“Our Year 10 pupils performed highly in their Core Science GCSE; Year 9 Astronomers did well in their GCSE and our express Year 10 RE group achieved fantastic GCSE results.”

St Richard's Catholic College students pick up their GCSE results SUS-160825-125528001

St Richard's Catholic College students pick up their GCSE results SUS-160825-125510001