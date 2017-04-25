MP sits down with Education Secretary to discuss funding

Huw Merriman MP held talks with the Secretary of State for Education, Justine Greening, on Monday to discuss the funding levels for local schools and early years providers.

Mr Merriman has been working with local headteachers across the constituency to get a fairer distribution of funds to schools in East Sussex.

Mr Merriman has also been working with nursery and childcare providers who will be responsible for rolling out the free 30 hours per week of childcare for three and four year olds. Local providers have told their MP of concerns that funding for this initiative will be needed in order for it to be delivered.

During the meeting with the Education Secretary, Mr Merriman explained that more of his local schools would lose under the proposed new funding formula. He urged for a fairer distribution or for additional funds to be pledged to cover the increased costs which schools are now facing.

He also highlighted the range of increased costs, such as business rates, which early years providers are experiencing locally.

Mr Merriman said “I have spent months engaging with parents, teachers, childcare providers and Government Ministers on this issue and was pleased to discuss the matter with the Education Secretary. I relayed the particular challenges our schools and early years providers are facing and we discussed a number of ideas for change.

“We are fortunate that many of our local schools and early years providers are judged as good or outstanding and it is essential to support them. While the Government is investing record amounts in education, our schools and nurseries have been impacted by increased costs relating to pay and conditions and a funding mechanism which does not benefit this part of the country. I would like to see the Government deliver more to ease the concern of local school leaders, teachers and parents and I made this point during my meeting with the Education Secretary.”

