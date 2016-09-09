New scholarship scheme’s success

Bexhill Academy launched its scholarship programme for the first time in May 2016.

This unique scholarship programme provides three potential benefits to those students who are successful in gaining entry to the programme.

Firstly, a scholarship is a public acknowledgment of a young person’s outstanding ability or talent; thus these awards are prestigious.

Secondly, the Attwood Academies Trust will provide a range of unique educational experiences which will extend and develop their talents and abilities throughout their time at the academy.

Finally, the scholarship brings some additional, more general benefits:

• Automated access to the student leadership programme.

• Automatic selection to represent the school as ambassadors.

• Automatic inclusion in the master class programme with Sussex and Brighton universities.

• A free pack of uniform.

• A free place on the academy’s Year 7 camp.

Academic scholarships were available to those students who had demonstrated their ability across all academic subjects. Students achieving these fell into the top ten per cent of students nationally as measured by their Key Stage 2 test scores. In addition a number of specialised scholarships were offered in Art, Sport, Music and Drama.

The response to the scholarship programme was overwhelming with more than 50 applications in total.

Students meeting the criteria set out in the ‘Scholarship Programme’ booklet were invited to interview before the final scholars were chosen.

Students were successful in achieving a full scholarship. Scholarships were awarded as follows; nine Academic scholarships, three Art scholarships, three Drama scholarships, four Music scholarships and six Sports scholarships.

In recognition of the quality of the applications and the enthusiasm of the students, the academy also awarded 23 partial scholarships to students who will join the scholars as school ambassadors.

