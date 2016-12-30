Nursery staff praised as ‘good role models’

Staff at Amberley Nursery have been praised as “good role models” for the children in their care.

The nursery, in Buckhurst Road, was visited by Ofsted inspector Rebecca Khabbazi on December 5, and her findings were published on Christmas Eve.

Ms Khabbazi rated the nursery ‘good’ and said the children were confident communicators with strong social skills who were well prepared for the step up to primary school.

Her report added the management team was “strongly motivated to provide high quality care and learning” for the children.

To read the report in full, log on to Ofsted's website



