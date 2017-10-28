Prospective students visit college

Bexhill Sixth Form College welcomed prospective new students to its first open evening of the year for the September 2018 entry.

On Wednesday, October 18, more than 600 prospective students, with their families, travelled from across Hastings, Rother, Eastbourne and further afield to see what the college has to offer.

Bexhill College open evening.

The first of the college’s two open evenings was a great opportunity for current Year 11 students to visit ahead of the important decision of where they apply to study next year.

Film production, live music, science experiments, catering and hairdressing were just some of the activities being demonstrated by students and staff who were on hand to help and advise throughout the evening.

“Your future’s so bright, you gotta wear shades” is the message to prospective students, so the main priority was to host an evening full of energy and enthusiasm across every subject which highlighted the opportunities studying at the college can bring for the future.

Principal Karen Hucker, who gave presentations during the evening in the college’s Learning Resource Centre, said: “We were delighted so many people took the opportunity to come and tour the college.”

Visitors said they found it particularly useful to speak to current students as well as tutors to find out about the wide range of courses on offer for 16 to 19 years olds.

Bexhill College offers around 40 A Levels and more than 60 vocational courses across all levels. Attracting a wide range of students to the first open evening followed a record number of enrolments this year. This also means that the college has not had to cut the number of courses on offer due to budget cuts.

Karen Hucker added: “Open evenings are the best way for prospective students and their parents to find out about the excellent opportunities at the college. We look forward to welcoming more visitors to our next open evening on Tuesday, October 31, from 6pm to 8.30pm. It is really the best way to find out what is on offer and what course will suit each prospective student.”

The last Bexhill College open evening of 2017 on Tuesday, October 31 is open to everyone. No booking is required.

For anyone who cannot make the open evenings, there will be tours of the college running over the next two months.

Details of these will be posted on the website at www.bexhillcollege.ac.uk.