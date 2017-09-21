School’s staff praised for ‘working tirelessly with pupils’

Staff at a school in Ninfield have been praised for ‘working tirelessly for the benefit of the school’s pupils’ by the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills (Ofsted).

Headstart School, in Crouch Lane, Ninfield, was rated ‘good’ in a report published by the education watchdog on September 14.

The school – which provides education to children aged between five and 16 – was found to have performed well in terms of leadership, quality of teaching, personal development, outcomes for pupils, sixth form provision and overall effectiveness.

The report said: “The curriculum meets the needs of pupils very well.

“Pupils take pride in their work and are proud of the school. They feel confident in school because staff care about them and keep them safe at all times.

“The headteacher leads a dedicated team of teaching and support staff who work tirelessly for the benefit of the school’s pupils.

“Pupils who spoke to the inspector were very complimentary about the levels of care afforded to them by staff.”

Caroline Belchem, head teacher of Headstart School, said: “The report underlines how dedicated and committed staff are to ensuring our young people feel safe, enjoy learning and receive an education tailored to individual needs.”

Staff at Headstart School were heavily praised for making learning ‘relevant and fun’.

The Ofsted report added: “Staff know pupils extremely well and are proactive when offering care and guidance to pupils.

“This means that pupils are able to express their feelings and emotions in a safe and caring environment.

“Teachers and support staff work hard to make learning relevant and fun.

“Because of this, most pupils enjoy coming to school and make good or better progress across a range of subjects.

“This is a good school.”