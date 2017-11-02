Elderly man Alan Aldworth is missing from Bexhill

Police are concerned for a missing 84-year-old man from Bexhill.

Alan Aldworth, from Brookfield Road, was last seen at his home at around 9am and was reported missing at 10.45am today (Thursday, November 2).

He is 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with short grey hair and wears glasses.

He was wearing a blue jumper, blue jeans and black shoes and may have left with his walking stick.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 379 of 02/11.

In an emergency or if the person is in danger call 999.