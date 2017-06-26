Elderly man ‘dragged 20 feet along ground’ in car-jacking

A 92-year-old man was injured after he was dragged along the ground when a thief stole his car from the forecourt of Bexhill Railway Station.

The incident happened on Tuesday June 20, shortly after 9pm.

The victim had parked his car outside the station when he was approached by a man who said that there was something wrong with the rear of his vehicle.

The pensioner went to look at the vehicle, but the man jumped into the car and drove off, dragging the victim 20 feet along the ground.

The man sustained injuries to both his arms, bleeding to his arm, a swollen left elbow and a bruised hip and required hospital treatment.

The car is a silver Hyundai Amica five door saloon, registration Y279 GDW.

Investigating officer DC Vanessa Cottington, from British Transport Police, said: “I am keen to speak to anyone who may have information about this incident.

“The victim tried to grab the car keys from the ignition when the man drove off.

“Were you in the area at the time? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously?

“The man I would like to speak to is described as white, about 50 years old, muscular build, 5’10” with short, dark curly hair.

“If you know someone who matches this description, or witnessed the car leaving Bexhill station then please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 citing reference 147 of 22/06.