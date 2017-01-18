Elderly woman suffers smoke inhalation after Bexhill fire

An elderly woman suffered smoke inhalation after a kitchen fire in Bexhill last night (Tuesday, January 18).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews from Bexhill were sent to St Anne’s Close after reports of a fire at around 7.20pm.

The small, accidental kitchen fire was out on arrival but firefighters used a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the building of smoke.

Paramedics attended and treated the pensioner at the scene, who was suffering after breathing in smoke.

