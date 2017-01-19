Electronics stolen from two cars in Bexhill

Two cars were broken into with various electronics and cash stolen in Bexhill overnight on Monday (January 16).

A silver Peugeot 307 and a silver BMW 316 on Reginald Road were burgled – a sat nav, accessories, stereo and IPod Touch along with a small amount of cash were taken.

Inspector Dan Russell said: “Please can car owners make sure that their vehicles are locked and secure when unattended.”

Insp Russell suggested a number of ways to prevent such crimes, including making sure car windows are closed, never leave valuables in the car, or out of sight, and leave keys in a secure place. For further information visit www.sussex.police.uk.

Anyone with any information about the thefts is urged to contact police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serials 0397 or 0438 of 17/01.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

