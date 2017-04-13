Emergency services called to Bexhill crash

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a collision in Bexhill today (Thursday).

The collision, which involved a motorcycle and a silver hatchback, took place around 2.10pm at the junction of Buckhurst Road and Upper Sea Road.

Police were called to the collison involving a motorcycle and a silver hatchback. Photo by Dan Jessup SUS-170413-171641001

Police and fire crews were called to the scene.

Photos by Dan Jessup.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.