Enjoy fun skulduggery and guess whodunnit at Murder Mystery......

The Little Common and Bexhill Players will present three Murder Mystery Evenings this month and everyone is invited to share in a bit of skulduggery and guess whodunnit.

This latest production, ‘Entitled B is for Blackmail’, was written by Elisabeth Doust and is directed by Lyn Ford, who are both members of the LCB Players.

Lyn says the Murder Mystery is a lot of fun. “The audience are invited to watch a short play and will then be able to question the suspects under the guidance of the ‘Detective Chief Inspector’ in order to find the guilty party,” she said. “There will be teams of up to six seated at tables and guests can bring their own drinks and nibbles.

“Prizes will be awarded to the winning team.”

The production will be staged at The Shepherd’s Theatre, Little Common Community Centre, Shepherd’s Close, Little Common, on September 14, 15 & 16 commencing at 7.30pm.

Tickets can be reserved by telephoning 01424 222801 or bought on the door. Prices adults £8, under 16 years £4, special offer 3 for the price of 2.

LCP are affiliated to NODA and sponsored by Mike Robertson Associates of Battle.

Lyn added: “If you are looking for an entertaining fund-raising evening, the Players will perform the murder mystery at your chosen location.

“Perhaps you have an interest in amateur dramatics and would like to come to one of the weekly rehearsals to see what goes on behind the scenes and maybe give it a go.” Visit: www.lcbplayers.co.uk.