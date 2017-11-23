Enjoy magical day at the Frost Fair

Part festive market, part colourful costume parade, the Frost Fair returns to St Leonards on Saturday November 25.

The event brings together drum and dance troupes, food stalls, circus artists and spectacularly dressed characters including Jack Frost, the Snow Queen in her winter coach and a host of figures from literature, mythology and folklore.

There will be more unique characters this year.

The Frost Fair Market will be in Kings Road from 10am-5pm and there will be entertainment on the Market Stage from 12 noon.

The Frost Parade sets off from Christ Church at 1pm, returning to Kings Road. Organisers Sussex Concepts CIC urge the public to use the Warrior Square area for the best vantage point to see the parade.

There will be circus workshops and fun for the children and sideshows along Kings Road throughout the afternoon

The big switch-on of the Kings Road lights will be at 4.30pm and organisers say to expect a very different kind of switch on ceremony.

Roger Crouch said: “The organisers would like to thank all those businesses who helped contribute to the lights display and especially thanks to the main supporters Beauport Park Holidays and Hastings Borough Council for their contributions to lighting up St Leonards this Christmas.”