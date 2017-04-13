Enjoy music at Easter Market

People will be able to pick up fresh local produce for Easter and enjoy browsing to music when a special Good Friday Farmer’s Market takes place at Bexhill.

The market will be up and running on Friday April 14 at Devonshire Square from 8.30 am until 2pm.

Market manager Keith Tate said: “As a delightful treat we are welcoming back the popular singing duo The Moonbeans.

“Shoppers can enjoy a browse while listening to the beautiful voice of Ziza accompanied by Thomas Siroky on bass as they perform well known hits.”

Keith added: There is plentiful mix of quality stalls and each purchase entitles shoppers to a free ticket for the monthly hamper draw curiously named ‘The Green Welly’.

“It is such a pleasure to see local winners’ faces light up when they receive the overflowing box of delicious products donated by the stallholders.

“The farmer’s market really gives local people a place to buy quality food in a friendly community atmosphere without having to walk up and down endless aisles of the supermarket.

“Our market is non profit making and markets of this type are a real gem in any town’s crown.

“All our stallholders have a passion for their produce and help to create a lively and vibrant shopping experience whatever the weather.

“Residents really should come and enjoy the shopping experience even if they only buy one or two bits. It also supports the continuation of the market.”

The popular market, that will be running weekly now throughout the summer, has a range of produce from local farms, food producers and crafters.

It is a non-profit making venture and looks to provide locally sourced healthy fresh products for the people of Bexhill.

Stalls at the Market offer a wide variety of items including free range meat and game, artisan cheeses and bread, fresh fish and seafood, speciality pastries, pies, free range eggs, local fresh fruit and vegetables, jams, preserves, honey, cakes and desserts, speciality teas, street food and treats, garden plants as well as handmade crafts.

For more information on the market and what stall holders have to offer, visit the webiste at www.bexhillmarket.org.uk.

