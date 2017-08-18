Investigation held after fish found dead in park pond

The Environment Agency is investigating after a large number of fish were found to have died in Bexhill this week.

Fish in the pond of Egerton Park in Park Road, were reported to have died sometime before Monday, August 14.

Rother District Council confirmed it is working to resolve the issue but could not give an exact figure on the number of fish affected.

An spokesman for Rother District Council said: “It is impossible to say how many fish have been affected, but our park officers are working hard to remove those that have died.

“These are predominantly young sea bass, but we are aware that eels and other fish have also been affected.

“We are continuing to work with the Environment Agency to establish the cause.

“Initial evidence suggests that the deaths could have been caused by naturally occurring algae.”

Residents had raised concerns around the smell of rotting fish at the popular local park, although the scene has now been cleared.

Earlier this month dog walkers were warned to avoid Alexandra Park in Hastings after blue green algae was found in some waters there.

While the two cases are not thought to be connected, any suspected blue green algae should be reported.