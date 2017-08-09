Event helps boost kids self-esteem

This year’s Calm Farm event saw families coming together for fun and music in the sun while raising £734.39 for a good cause.

The event took place at the Manor Barn, in Bexhill.

Calm Farm 2017 2 SUS-170908-120932001

Casey Rider, from Calm Farm, said: “Thank you to our lovely community for attending this year’s summer event. We all had a fabulous day and thankfully the weather was on our side.

“We would like to say a big thank you to our sponsors Hastings round table, Bexhill Rotary club and waterfront restaurant along with all the lovely companies who donated such wonderful raffle prizes.

“Also, thanks to all the performers and local organisations who gave their time to make the event really special and food Caterers for their lovely and delicious delights.

“We raised a total of £734.39 that will help support our Arts based self-esteem program for children, Remarkable Me.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Azad said: “It was brilliant work by Calm Farm today who have been running successfully for the last three years.

“It was an absolute privilege to officially open their summer event.

“Rachel and her team have launched this project to support youngsters with low self-esteem and anxiety. I encourage everyone to help and support this team who have a great vision to help our community.”

Calm Farm was founded in 2007 and is a Community Interest Company which provide broad range of sensory, therapeutic, healthy and educational services for children, young people, parents and carers, in Bexhill and Hastings.