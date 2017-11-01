Search

Exhibition shows the craftier side of art group

Bexhill Artists’ Workspace (BAW) holds its annual Designer Maker Exhibition in the Studio at the De La Warr Pavilion on Sunday November 5, 10-5pm.

A spokesperson said: “This shows the craftier side of the vibrant society with work ranging from textiles to cartoons, stone sculpture, wooden toys to glassware. It’s a great opportunity to get unusual and unique Christmas gifts.”

“Entry is free and all are invited to browse and take a break from a stroll along the sunny seafront.

“Everyone will be most welcome.

Details about BAW, an organisation that holds workshops as well as exhibitions, are on the website www.bawuk.org .

“New members are encouraged so do come along and we can answer any questions you have.”