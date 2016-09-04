Fabulously Vintage Fair returns for a fun-filled charity retro day

The annual St Michael’s Hospice Fabulously Vintage Fair returns for what promises to be a truly vintage day out for all the family in the grounds of Pashley Manor, Ticehurst on Saturday, September 17, 10–4pm.

Now in its fourth year, the Fabulously Vintage Fair promises to be even bigger and better than ever. A variety of retro stalls from vintage traders spanning 1920s–1980s, will include vintage clothing, home wares and kitchen memorabilia. Visitors can also enjoy a vintage tea room, village fete games, food stalls, vintage vehicles, a vintage hair and make-up stall, a flower workshop and live entertainment from the Lindy Hoppers, Jiggery Pokery, Callum and Ella, the Rye Ukulele Experiment and the Swing Street Band.

Bruni Llovet, Head of Marketing at the Hospice said they are grateful to Pashley Manor for the use of their “amazing and beautiful venue” and invites everyone to join them for a truly vintage day out. Visitors to the Vintage Fair can also gain access to Pashley Manor Gardens at a reduced price.

James and Angela Sellick of Pashley Manor Gardens say they are pleased to support St Michael’s Hospice by hosting the Vintage Fair. “The Hospice has done marvellous work in assisting people with life-limiting illnesses over the past 29 years and need as much help now after the fire last year, to re-establish themselves in their new building, with which we wish them every good fortune,” they said.

To volunteer or for stall holder enquiries, email: fabulouslyvintage@stmichaelshospice.com