Fears Little Common development will turn village into ‘ghost town’

Developers have submitted plans to build around 160 new houses on a field in Little Common.

If given the go-ahead the homes would be built on land off Spindlewood Drive.

However the news has worried residents in the area, who set up a campaign group last December in protest against potential housing development in Little Common.

Graham Stone launched Spindlewood Development Action Group (SPINDAG) in response to land off Spindlewood Drive being earmarked for 160 new homes, as part of Rother District Council’s Core Strategy, which sets out a requirement for at least 3,100 new homes to be built in Bexhill between 2011 and 2028.

The strategy reveals a list of its preferred sites to accommodate new homes.

Stella Stone, of Spindlewood Drive, said: “We now have only 21 days from Friday (August 4) to object to this ludicrous scheme in a village that is already congested with traffic, where shops and amenities are closing every day and with no sign of any new businesses coming into the village. I am sure very soon the whole village will become a ‘ghost town’.

“Apparently, the main access site to this site will be down Spindlewood Drive and Meads Road where many residents are forced to park on both sides of the road.

“This makes Meads Road considerably narrower to passing traffic. Has anyone even thought about how heavy builders’ vehicles will access these roads if planning permission is given to this appalling development?”

“If we allow this to go through, what is to stop further developments in this once idyllic village.”

In a statement, Exigo Project Solutions Ltd, on behalf of developers, said: “The proposed development seeks to incorporate a substantial area for open space comprising a mix of formal and informal play and recreation areas, a green central core and wildlife corridors, through the development. This will create an attractive community hub for residents.

“Wildlife corridors will be introduced as well as areas of nature conservation and enhancement.”

To comment, visit www.rother.gov.uk/planning by quoting RR/2017/1705/P or email planning@rother.gov.uk.

Alternatively write to the Service Manager, Strategy & Planning, Town Hall, Bexhill TN39 3JX.

