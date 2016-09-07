Film themed Flower Festival is best yet

A total of 1,300 people admired beautiful flower arrangements at St George’s Church, Brede, over the bank holiday weekend.

The annual Flower Festival is now in its 37th year and the theme this year was ‘Favourite Films’.

37th annual Flower Festival at St George's Church, Brede. SUS-160827-104851001

On show were 54 creative and colourful displays from 50 arrangers.

Visitors were able to enjoy refreshments over the whole weekend and there were a wide variety of stalls offering produce and bric-a-brac, as well as a raffle.

Organiser Sue Sturmey said: “It was a very successful event and it was good to see arrangers of all ages, including some men, taking part.

“This our main fund-raiser of the year to help pay for upkeep and maintenance of the historic church and was our most financially successful to date. We are already thinking about next year now.”

37th annual Flower Festival at St George's Church, Brede. SUS-160827-104811001

The church will be holding its popular Christmas Tree Festival again in early December.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk

37th annual Flower Festival at St George's Church, Brede. SUS-160827-105024001

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.