Filthy fly-tippers dump waste on Link Road greenway

Fly-tippers have dumped a pile of builders’ rubbish along the Link Road greenway.

Disgusted members of the public reported the mountain of mess to the council on after it appeared in Crowhurst.

Bexhill mayor Simon Elford walks along the greenway regularly and was shocked to come across the waste during a stroll on Saturday (December 18).

Cllr Elford told the Observer: “I have seen lots of rubbish there - McDonald’s wrappers and bits and pieces - probably coming off the road, but I have never seen a whole load dumped.

“It was definitely builders’ waste.

“There were bricks, tube piping, lots of plastic buckets and more waste.”

He added: “It’s such a lovely countryside and it takes you right into the heart of the marshland.

“People have got no respect for their area, for their countryside, at all.

“It’s ruining it for everybody as well, but I don’t supposed they care about that.”

Cllr Elford has vowed to raise the issue at a forthcoming meeting of Rother District Council.

A spokesperson for Rother said: “We are aware of the incident and are in the process of clearing the waste, which consists of building materials.

“We take the issue of flytipping extremely seriously.

“It is a criminal offence and we will prosecute anyone involved in the illegal dumping of rubbish in our district.

“Residents also have a duty of care to ensure those employed to dispose of waste do so responsibly.

“If you give your waste to someone else to get rid of, it is important to check that they are a registered waste carrier.

“We would urge any member of the public who comes across illegally dumped rubbish to report it to Rother District Council using our online Fault Reporting System at www.rother.gov.uk.

“Alternatively call 01424 787000.”

* Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.