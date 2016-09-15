Firefighter demos at Bexhill station open day

Demonstrations of how firefighters tackle chip pan fires and car crashes will be at Bexhill Community Fire Station’s open day on Saturday (September 17).

Firefighters are gearing up for a jam-packed day to show the public what they do on a day-to-day basis.

Visitors will be able to see first-hand how East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service deal with emergency incidents and have access to its specialist equipment at the Beeching Road station.

The car crash demo will show how fire crews cut the roof off to rescue casualties.

The rope rescue team will be on display and Sussex Police and Bexhill First Responders will be on hand to provide advice, including a ‘have-a-go’ CPR dummy.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.