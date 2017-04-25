Firefighters hold training exercise in Bexhill park

Firefighters were called to Egerton Park on Monday (April 24) - but there was no need for alarm as the crew were just taking part in a training exercise.

As part of the Chief Fire Officer’s Drowning Prevention and Water Safety Week (April 24-30), which is being supported by East Sussex Fire and Rescue, Bexhill Red Watch took part in a water safety training session at the Egerton Park lake.

Bexhill Firefighters at Egerton Park. Picture courtesy of Bexhill Fire Station. SUS-170425-155718001

Firefighters spread the safety message to curious passersby.

Martin Walker, of Bexhill Red Watch, said: “Please be careful around water. Even ‘knee deep’ can be ‘too deep’.”

Find out more about Drowning Prevention and Water Safety Week here: http://www.esfrs.org/your-safety/water-safety-drowning-prevention/

