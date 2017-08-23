Firefighters rescue Bexhill man after wall collapse

Firefighters have rescued a man trapped under a wall in Bexhill this morning (Wednesday).

Fire crews from Bexhill, along with a Technical Rescue Unit from Battle, were sent to the incident which happened in Mill View Road, Sidley, at 11.11am. The air ambulance and South East Coast Ambulance Trust paramedics were also at the scene.

The man was rescued by the crews before he was treated at the scene.

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) spokesman say the crews are currently making the area safe and are expected to leave shortly.