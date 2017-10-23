Firm holds an anging match to net much needed funds for the hospice

Hastings based Parker Building Supplies raised an impressive £540 for St Michael’s Hospice by holding an annual fishing match at Clive Vale Reservoirs.

Hospice Community Fundraiser James Bacon, was presented with the cheque on Friday October 13.

Fourteen anglers enjoyed a day of fishing at the beautiful setting of the reservoirs.

Following the match those taking part headed up to St Mary’s Club on Ashburnham Road for refreshments and drew the raffle.

James Bacon said: “We would like to take this opportunity to say a very big thank you to Dave and the whole team at Parker Building Supplies for organising and participating in this year’s event”.

Dave, from Parker Building Supplies, said: “It was a very successful and enjoyable day for everyone involved.

“We always aim to raise £1,000 a year at this event and split the funds between St Michael’s Hospice and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who attended and supported the event by buying raffle tickets.

“My thanks also go to the businesses who donated raffle prizes and to Michael from the Hastings Angling Centre, for providing the goody bags on the day.”

If you would like to host an event in aid of the Hospice, please get in touch with their Fundraising team: fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com or call 01424 445177.

The hospice holistic care and support for those in Hastings and Rother affected by a progressive life-limiting illness or bereavement.