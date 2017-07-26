Five men arrested after Bexhill traffic stop

Have your say

Five Vietnamese men have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences in Bexhill.

Police say the arrests were made on Tuesday (July 25) after a lorry was stopped by officers in Barnhorn Road at around 2pm.

A Home Office Spokesman said: “Immigration Enforcement was contacted by Sussex Police after police officers attended an incident on Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, yesterday (July 25).

“Police officers arrested five males who presented themselves as Vietnamese nationals. The group all claimed to be minors but were independently age assessed as adults by social services.

“The Home Office will progress the cases of all five people in accordance with UK immigration rules.

“Where someone has no right to remain in the UK, we will take action to remove them.

“Immigration Enforcement is an operational directorate within the Home Office responsible for enforcing immigration law.”