Flower and Veg Show puts down new roots

A fresh venue and a dramatic up-turn in entries combined to give Bexhill and District Gardens and Allotments Society a significantly revitalised annual flower and produce show.

Society chairman Nim Whitmarsh and president Stuart Wood were delighted with the way the move to All Saints’ Hall had injected new life into last Thursday’s show.

Vice chairman Dick Lancaster was pleased that the £1,000 grant he had obtained from local trust Heart of Sidley had brought the show into the village and boosted the society’s coach outings programme.

For show veterans such as John Hillier, John Heasman and Brian Croft the show brought a fresh crop of awards and trophies.

Surveying the ranks of potatoes, runner beans, onion and leeks, the gladioli and the home-made cakes arranged in the hall, the chairman said: “It’s unbelievable this year. The new venue suits the show ideally and the entries are 25% up on last year, which is great news.”

Despite a distinctly odd season with one of the wettest winters on record making it impossible for most growers to get onto their land, entrants had submitted some first-class produce, he said.

“The leeks over there, for instance, are outstanding.”

Stuart Wood said: “I like this hall. It has been modernised and the way the show has been set out looks great.

“I would say we have done very well with the vegetables at this show. Probably they have done better than the floral entries.

“What I particularly like is that this is a very friendly hall. We thought it appropriate to have it in Sidley as so many of our members are from Sidley.”

Dick Lancaster said the generous grant from the Heart of Sidley organisation had not only helped with the cost of staging the show but had assisted with the rising cost of coach hire for outings.

Trophy winners were:

Banksian Medal, B. Croft; Past President’s Cups: best exhibit in domestic section, Julie Brockhurst; best exhibit in vegetable section, J.Hillier; best exhibit in flower section, J.Hillier; best exhibit in handicraft section, Mrs J.Cartmel; Peskett Memorial Cup, most prizes in show; J. Hillier; K. Young Cup, J. Hillier; S. Marshall Cup, J.Heasman; H. Groves Cup, Mrs J. Hayes; D. Strevens Cup, J. Hillier; R. Gunner Cup, J. Pitman; J. Alexander Trophy, J. Hillier; W. G. Sansom Cup, B. Croft; Woodworkers’ Cup, J. Hillier; F. Sharp Cup, Mrs N. Shoesmith; Aquarius Photographic Trophy, Miss E. Brockhurst; Tunbridge Cup, Stuart and Hazel Wood; Stanbridge Cup, Mrs M. Elphick; Domestic Trophy, T. Ballard; M. Fuller Cup, K. Oliver; J. Bentley Cup, B. Croft; C. Kenward Cup, Mrs J. Hayes; D. Groves Flower Bowl, A. Pleasants; Society’s Cup, B. Croft; Pat Bailey Cup, S. Wood; Wine Cup, R. Reeve; Children’s: S. Howe Cup, Miss R. Elphick; D. Lancaster Cup, Miss A. Ballard.

