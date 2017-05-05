Free meals for Macmillan nurses

A pub is offering Bexhill Macmillan nurses a free meal every Sunday throughout May to thank them for their hard work.

As part of its Macmillan May fundraising drive, the Rose & Crown Hungry Horse pub on Turkey Road is inviting all Macmillan nurses to enjoy free dishes, including sausages and mash and lasagne, from its Pub Faves menu.

May also marks International Nurses’ Day on Friday, May 12, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.

To claim the meal, Macmillan nurses and professionals simply need to present Macmillan identification when placing an order.

Sophie Hazelden, general manager at the Rose & Crown, said: “Macmillan nurses work tirelessly to support people with cancer, and their care makes such a difference in the local community. May is a key month for nurses, both in the UK and internationally, so we decided to mark our Macmillan May fundraising drive and celebrate their hard work.

“We’re proud to support Macmillan and want to reward them, so we hope they take up our offer to enjoy one our Pub Faves dishes on us every Sunday throughout May!.

Since 2012, Greene King team members and guests have raised over £2.9 million through the charity partnership with Macmillan.

