Freezing fog weather warning issued from Sunday evening

The Met Office has issued a warning for the South East of England that areas of dense fog will affect journeys from this evening.

A yellow fog warning was issued today on the Met Office website with the statement: “Areas of dense and freezing fog may lead to journeys taking longer than usual, with possible delays to air travel. Watch out, too, for slippery surfaces.”

Areas of fog are likely to start to form in places during Sunday evening but the Met Office says the main problems appear more likely later tonight and through the Monday morning rush hour.

To see the latest weather information from the Met Office click here

