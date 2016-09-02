Friends raise cash for new scanner

A magnificent £6,650 was raised towards a new, state-of-the-art CT scanner for Eastbourne District General Hospital (DGH) during an evening of entertainment at Highwoods Golf Club.

With the largest stroke unit in the country, the acquisition of this scanner is another step in creating an advanced technological Centre of Excellence for the treatment of stroke and cancer in Eastbourne.

The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital say the high-tech scanner is vital for the commitment to patient care and treatment at the DGH.

Following surgery for a rare form of cancer and specialist care, Lisa Harrison was inspired to help others and to raise funds.

A spokeswoman for the organisers of the event said: “We are very grateful to the remarkable number of donors and attendees who supported the charity.

“There were some wonderful prizes and donations, as well as some astonishing bids including £400 for a bottle of whiskey and more than £500 for a meal cooked by Mr Rimington, the surgeon involved from the DGH.

“Special thanks go to Phase Electrical for sponsoring The Chandeliers, a fabulous local band which had everyone up and dancing, as well as to the staff and members of Highwoods Golf Club.

“Thank you too to the following volunteers; Robin Lloyd as the Master of Ceremonies, Neil Simon The Romantic Tenor who serenaded diners and to Robert Marchant of Clive Emson, Property and Estates Auctioneers.”

For further details on how to make a contribution to the Special Project – second CT scanner at Eastbourne DGH, visit www.friendsdgh.org.uk.

The FoEH is a registered charity founded in 1948 and since then has contributed hugely to the hospital service by providing equipment, resources and amenities for patients, staff and visitors.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.