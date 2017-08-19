Fun day in aid of father’s campaign

The De La Warr Pavilion lawn will host a Family Fun Day next weekend as part of an effort by the Get Neil Walking campaign to raise funds for a father-of-four’s treatment for Multiple Sclerosis.

The event, on Sunday, August 27, will feature a dog show offering prizes in categories such as ‘scruffiest dog’ and ‘dog most like its owner’, with contestants being judged by Elly and Mickey of La Roux.

There will also be other exciting activities including a bouncy castle, fire engine displays, face painting, raffles, ice cream, burgers and more.

A BT engineer until his illness forced him to stop working four years ago, Neil Jenkins, 45, started having symptoms in 2010 and is now no longer able to walk.

His family and friends are currently trying to raise £90,000 to send him for treatment in Israel.

MS disrupts the ability of the central nervous system to communicate by damaging the covers of nerve fibres. Around 100,000 people in the UK live with MS and a further 100 are diagnosed each week.

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Treatment involves using chemotherapy and the patient’s own stem cells to ‘reset’ the immune system.

The procedure halts the progression of MS but is not available in the UK for wheelchair-bound patients.

The Get Neil Walking campaign has already received more than £27,000 in donations, including £1,000 that was mysteriously posted through the family’s letterbox in February, and are hoping next Sunday’s Fun Day will further increase the possibility of getting him the treatment he needs.

Time is a critical factor and if Neil’s health deteriorates below a certain threshold he may no longer meet the eligibility requirements.

Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/getneilwalking as well as at the event, which runs from 1pm to 4pm. Spaces are still available for anyone wishing to run a stall for a minimum donation of £15.

For details, contact either Martin at emjay3691@yahoo.co.uk/07753259646 or Geraldine at ng.jenkins@btinternet.com.